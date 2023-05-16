The 24th annual Camano Studio Art Tour kicked off May 12 with dozens of artists eager to share their work with the public.
Visitors driving onto Camano were greeted by the Stanwood Camano Arts Advocacy Commission and its new Mobile Art Center. The MAC served as the informational hub for the tour and debuted Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“It’s been a year in the making, so it’s so exciting to see it realized,” SCAAC Executive Director Cat Olson said.
Dozens of volunteers, local sponsors and community members gathered to see the new facility. SCAAC gave out brochures, stickers and informational packets to attendees, providing guidance on where to go and what to expect.
Once on the island, there were studios scattered throughout — each artist curating a display to sell and showcase their art.
Marguerite Goff was one of four artists on display at John Hadley Studio on Juniper Beach. Her medium is clay, and she had handcrafted items such as vases and cups on display.
“Getting my hands in the clay is my happy place,” Goff said.
Though all artists have their own unique style, most have been spending their time similarly in recent weeks getting ready for the tour.
“It’s hectic but it’s also fabulous,” Goff said. “The camaraderie with other artists has been amazing.”
David Taber, who said his works are a collaboration between art and nature, also had his art on display at John Hadley studio. He got up at 4 a.m. to haul his wood and stone pieces to the studio.
Many booths relied on help from friends and family. David Taber had his niece, Maia Taber, assisting him with displays and purchases.
“He’s been running around trying to get everything ready,” Maia Taber said. “He’s so passionate about what he does.”
The Camano Studio Tour will remain open for an encore weekend, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 20-21. Everyone from serious art collectors to admirers of the craft are encouraged to experience a slice of the Island's robust art community.
“It’s just such a wonderful part of the local community,” Goff said.
Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-416-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn
