Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its monthly online show “The NeXt Show,” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond. Tune in at AnacortesMusicProject.org.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon has numerous ongoing shows that can viewed online, including music, opera and movies. Details at lincolntheatre.org.
n The Anacortes Public Library hosts weekly virtual events. Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
A digital dive-in is at 11 a.m. Thursdays. This week, the event will focus on crafting books. The library is also hosting summer reading. Visit the library’s website or Facebook page for more information.
An author read aloud is at 9 a.m. every Friday. Visit the library Facebook page to watch. Zoom craft classes for kids are at 10 a.m. every Monday in August; “Kenny and the Dragon” children’s book read aloud is at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays until Aug. 27 streamed on the library’s Facebook page; Teen Zoom drawing classes are at 2 p.m. Wednesdays until Aug. 26.
n The Camano Arts Association presents the Camano Studio Tour at camanoarts.org.
With 19 artists taking part, the virtual tour offers a wide array of art media normally available on the tour — watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings; ceramics, wood furniture, blown glass, mixed media, fused glass, photography, pastels, and graphite drawings among others.
n Now enjoy Mount Vernon’s Little Free Libraries in city parks....exercise your reading muscles! www.mountvernonwa.gov/175/Library.
n The Burlington Public Library is expanding its online features and capabilities. For more information, visit burlingtonwa.gov/93/Library.
n Camp at Home is a new summer camp from the Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department for kids ages 6-12. With seven weeks of different themes and storylines for kids to take part in, the camp sends supplies and materials to each campers home so they can take part in activities remotely. The weeklong camps are Monday through Friday through Aug. 21. $40 per week, an additional $10 if supplies are shipped outside of Whatcom County. Sign up: www.cob.org/services/recreation/activities/pages/summer-camp.aspx.
n Sno-Isle Libraries: The library offers a mix of online resources, programs and events at sno-isle.org. Programs include: Brainfuse, which offers opportunities for you to achieve your learning and career goals with their live one-on-one academic tutoring in a variety of subjects (grades K through the first year of college), a practice test center, and other online resources; LearningExpress Library, with interactive practice exams and guides for academic tests, including GED, ACT, SAT, GRE, U.S. citizenship, civil service, military and professional licensing and certification; Lynda.com, a service offering instructional video tutorials for software packages, web design, business and management skills, financial literacy, job and career skills, etc. Visit sno-isle.org/onlinelearning
n The Anacortes Community Theatre is showing a virtual short play festival called “Thank You 10.” Tickets grant five-hour access to watch the prerecorded show from Thursdays-Sundays until Aug. 22. Tickets are $20 at acttheatre.com.
n Skagit Valley College: A variety of online information sessions are held through the college.
n The La Conner Rotary Club will hold a online auction from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. The theme will be “Through the Looking Glass: 2020 Vision.”
Registration is free and you can sign up anytime and start viewing items. Bidding starts today, Aug. 13, and ends on Friday, Aug. 21, at rclcf2020.ggo.bid.
Proceeds will support La Conner High School scholarships, dictionaries for third-graders, a book a month from birth through age 5 for all children in the La Conner School District through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, bookmobiles in Guatemala and Honduras, and the La Conner Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.