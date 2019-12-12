Celebrate the holidays and the beauty of state parks all at once at the Bowman Bay Holiday this weekend.
This fourth annual fundraising event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
There’s a $5 suggested donation for each car. A Discover Pass ($10) is required for parking. Proceeds go to the enhancement of the park.
Cabins will be lit up, the fire will be lit up, and children’s faces will be lit up when they see Santa Claus hanging out at the festivities.
Dress for cold weather and bring a flashlight.
