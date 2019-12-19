Christmas is Wednesday, Dec. 25. There are dozens of holiday-related events on the schedule, below are just a few.

DECK THE OLD CITY HALL: The Whatcom Museum’s annual Deck the Old City Hall is a monthlong celebration of the holidays with themed decorated holiday trees available for viewing Wednesdays through Sundays inside the museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. More events:

n Handmade Holiday: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28. All-ages event to make crafts to take home. Each week is a different craft.

SLEIGHBELLS RING: Bellewood Farms Holiday Festival takes place every weekend in December at 6140 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden.

n Santa sightings: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22.

n Horse drawn trolley rides: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22.

n Live caroling: 1 to 5 p.m. until Dec. 22.

MUSIC

COOL YULE HOLIDAY JAZZ: Swing into the holidays with selections from Louis Armstrong’s Christmas favorites at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.

HOLIDAY DANCE: The Sea Notes will play at a holiday dance party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Chief Petty Officers’ Club, 1080 W. Ault Field Road, Oak Harbor. $10.

JINGLE JAZZ: The 17-piece A’Town Big Band will perform Christmas music at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Kennelly Keys Music, 1904 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Free.

”A VERY BRASSY CHRISTMAS:” 7:30 p.m Sunday, Dec. 22, McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $16-27. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

O ANTIPHONS: Vox Antiqua will present an intimate choral concert and Vesper service at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at First Congregational Church, 2401 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham.

JOURNEY CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. Bronn & Katherine Journey and their friends return to McIntyre Hall to present an evening celebrating the joy of the Christmas season. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

DANCE

”THE NUTCRACKER”: Northwest Ballet Theater, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 21-22, McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

”THE NUTCRACKER”: Opus Performing Arts and BAAY Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

‘SAVING CHRISTMASTOWN”: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

”THE NUTCRACKER”: Northwest Ballet Theater, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 28-29, Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

THEATER

”A CHRISTMAS CAROL”: The classic tale of a man’s journey to change his direction via ghostly interception — but with a twist — will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Satuday, Dec. 19-21, at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $10-20. sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and 3:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $10-25. lincolntheatre.org.

“ONCE UPON A WINTER’S WALK”: Join Esperanza the Snow Queen on her adventure at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Blaine Performing Arts Center, 975 H St., Blaine. $10.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments