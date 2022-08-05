ANACORTES — The tents of about 200 vendors flapped in the breeze Friday at the 61st Anacortes Arts Festival.
Spread throughout the city’s historic downtown are a wide variety of booths that feature handmade items by artisans from throughout the Pacific Northwest.
These artisans work in mediums including paint, photography, jewelry, wearables, ceramics, glass, wood and metal.
“These aren’t crocheted doilies, it’s real art,” information booth operator Constance Wray said.
Festival-goers can also watch a selection of invited artisans create new works in the Working Studios area of the festival.
Some of the artisans utilize traditional techniques, while others use contemporary ones.
Examples of some of the work viewers can watch include blacksmithing, basket-weaving, woodworking, stone carving, marbling, chalk painting and chain saw art.
Located at the edge of the festival is the “crown jewel” of the arts festival: the Arts at the Port Fine Art Show.
Taking place in the rustic and light-filled Port Transit Shed, patrons can explore a large assortment of artists’ works that range widely in terms of both aesthetic and content matter.
Throughout the weekend, festival attendees will also be able to peruse a large variety of food and beverage options ranging from pizza to salmon.
General hours for the festival are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. However, music will continue to be played on the main stage until 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The event ends Sunday.
To find out more information, visit the Anacortes Arts Festival website.
