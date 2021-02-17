Anacortes Waterfront Festival canceled

The 2021 Anacortes Waterfront Festival has been canceled, according to a news release.
“This week the Anacortes Chamber Board of Directors, consisting of community leaders, city officials, and Anacortes Waterfront Festival Stakeholders, met with Chamber staff to discuss the potential of hosting the festival in 2021,” the release said.
“The group discussed general epidemiological projections, the safety of our community, volunteers, and incoming guests, and the overall operational ability to facilitate an event without knowing where our region will be in the Healthy Washington Roadmap to recovery in June.”
The board then decided to cancel the festival, according to the release.
“It was an incredibly difficult decision considering the economic impact that festivals like this have on our city, but the safety concerns were our highest priority,” Board Chairman Gina Walsh said. “We are planning for 2022 and will put all our creative energy into bringing this event back better than ever.”
The two-day festival, which is usually held in early June, features dozens of food vendors, children’s events, live music and numerous displays and booths devoted to learning about the waterfront and the environment.
