Skagit County is home not only to tulips that wow visitors from around the world, but to cole crops that help feed the world.
These cole crops (also known as crucifer or brassica crops), including broccoli, Brussels sprouts, kale, mustards, turnips and radishes, are being threatened by black leg, a disease caused by two species of the fungus Leptosphaeria, L. maculans and L. biglobosa.
This fungus can infect seed of cole crops, infect living cole plants, and can survive on cole plant debris (dead plant material).
Seedlings that grow from infected seeds readily become infected as a result of seed transmission. Infected seedlings might damp-off (die) or, if they survive, become stunted. Infected plants can die if the stem becomes infected at the soil line.
When spores of the black leg fungus land on a cole plant leaf or stem, they germinate and penetrate the plant tissue, producing pale, irregular to circular or oval spots. These turn ash-gray in the center with scattered tiny black dots.
The black dots are pycnidia, the fruiting body of the asexual stage of the fungus, which produce more spores. These spores can spread by splashing rain, irrigation water, or workers and equipment moving through infected fields.
Infection of a plant at the soil line can lead to a canker that girdles the stem, leading to decay of the pith tissues inside the stem. A brown to gray to black rot develops in the infected stem, which is why the disease is called black leg.
The fungus can survive in cole plant debris after infected plants die. The fungus survives until the debris completely decomposes, which can be up to four years for thicker tissues like stems of plants, especially if the plant debris is not incorporated into the soil.
In infected plant debris, the fungus produces the asexual fruiting bodies, pycnidia, and pseudothecia, which are the fruiting bodies of the sexual stage, Leptosphaeria.
The pseudothecia release ascospores into the air when the air dries out following wet conditions, and when the temperature ranges from 46-59 degrees, which is in the fall, winter and spring in the Pacific Northwest. The ascospores can be spread several miles by the wind.
What can gardeners do to protect their cole vegetables and prevent the disease from spreading to fields?
First, plant only seed that has been tested and certified to be pathogen-free. Planting nontested seed purchased on the internet poses the most danger of the Leptoshaeria fungus being introduced to our area inadvertently.
Once your cabbage, broccoli or other cole crops are growing, look at the surface underneath the lower leaves for the leaf spots described above for stem cankers. If infection is found, remove the symptomatic leaves.
If the stems are infected, remove the infected plants. Foliar-applied fungicides can be used but be sure to use a fungicide recommended in the PNW Disease Management Handbook. Follow the label directions, including safety requirements.
If you need help with identification, take clear, close-up pictures and send them to skagitmgplantclinic@gmail.com.
Another method to arrive at a diagnosis is to collect infected leaves, put them into a resealable bag with a moist paper towel, and put the bag in the refrigerator for a few days.
Look at the black dots (pycnidia). If the pycnidia are exuding a pink to purplish ooze (of spores), that is a good sign this might be positive for black leg — and negative for your poor plant.
Get rid of volunteer crucifers and cole weeds that are also susceptible to black leg: various mustards, birdsrape, wild radish and turnips.
After harvest, remove plant debris, even of disease-free coles, as quickly as possible. You can also chop up the plant tissues and bury them deep into the ground.
Skagit County farmers are genuinely concerned about the threat Leptospheria poses both to the cole crops raised for the fresh market and crops grown for seed.
In 2019, Skagit farmers grew about 2,500 acres of Brussel sprouts, cauliflower and broccoli for fresh markets. The same year, the total value in cabbage seed production was $1,890,000.
Skagit County has been known as a black leg-free cole vegetable and seed production area for 40 years, which has given our farmers an advantage in the competitive world market.
In the rare instances when black leg infections have occurred, the seed industry has been able to eradicate the disease by strict measures, including crop destruction.
There are very few places in the U.S. where biennial brassica seed crops can be grown because of the unique climatic requirements needed for the plants to flower and set seed.
One needs a winter that is cold enough to trigger bolting, conversion of a plant from vegetative to reproductive growth, but not cold enough to kill the plant. Western Washington and Western Oregon are the only places in the U.S. that cabbage seed crops can be grown.
As a community, we need to do everything possible to support and protect this vital, difficult-to-replicate, seed industry.
Here’s a problem for your family mathematician to solve:
One acre of cabbage grown to produce hybrid seed yields 2,000 pounds of seed, enough to plant 10,000 acres of cabbage which, when planted, would produce 50 million pounds of cabbage. In 2019, Skagit farmers planted 189 acres of cabbage seed crops. How many pounds of cabbage could those seeds produce?
The answer is ... 9,450,000,000.
