‘Yesterday’
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 13-14
5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15
7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16
Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) is a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James). Then, after a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed ... and he finds himself with a very complicated problem, indeed.
Cast includes Himesh Patel, Lily James, Ed Sheeran, Kate McKinnon and Joel Fry.
Rated PG-13. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.
‘Willy Wonka’ in Smell-O-Vision
3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 14-15
Enjoy the fifth annual screening of the 1971 family musical “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” in Smell-O-Vision, which releases odors during the film so viewers can smell what’s happening in the movie.
Sing along with Willy Wonka, Charlie Bucket and Grandpa Joe, as the last of five coveted “golden tickets” falls into the hands of a sweet but very poor boy. He and his grandpa then get a tour of the strangest chocolate factory in the world. The owner leads five young winners — Augustus Gloop, Violet Beauregarde, Veruca Salt, Mike Teavee and Charlie — on a thrilling and often dangerous tour of his factory.
Rated G. 13. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
