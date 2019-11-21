International Fly Fishing Film Festival
7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21
The International Fly Fishing Film Festival consists of short and feature-length films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe.
$15 advance; $20 at the door.
”Pray the Gay Away”
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 22-23
2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24
“Pray the Gay Away,” presented by Theater Arts Guild, takes place in 1980 Minnetonka, Minnesota, and shows the collision course of two boys being subjected to the practice of gay conversion therapy, the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod statement that “homosexual behavior is intrinsically sinful,” a Youth Pride LGBTQ support group fighting for human rights, and the local community caught in the middle.
For his fourth full-length musical, Conrad Askland, former music director of Cirque du Soleil and “Rock of Ages,” has trained his satirical missile system on the cultural, political and theological forces that surround the world of gay conversion therapy and the “pray away the gay” movement.
Self-rated at PG-13 for mature themes and highly emotional content.
$13-24.
The MET Live in HD: ‘Akhnaten’
9:55 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23
Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo headlines American composer Philip Glass’s transcendent contemporary creation, with Karen Kamensek conducting. Phelim McDermott’s production employs a virtuosic company of acrobats and jugglers to conjure a mystical reimagining of ancient Egypt.
$17-23. $2 off for Lincoln members.
