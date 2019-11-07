”Pray the Gay Away”
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 8-9
2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14
“Pray the Gay Away, presented by Theater Arts Guild,” takes place in 1980 Minnetonka, Minnesota, and shows the collision course of two boys being subjected to the controversial practice of gay conversion therapy, the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod statement that “homosexual behavior is intrinsically sinful,” a Youth Pride LGBTQ support group fighting for human rights, and the local community caught in the middle.
For his fourth full-length musical, Conrad Askland, former music director of Cirque du Soleil and “Rock of Ages,” has trained his satirical missile system on the cultural, political and theological forces that surround the world of gay conversion therapy and the “pray away the gay” movement.
Self-rated at PG-13 for mature themes and highly emotional content.
$13-24.
The MET Live in HD: ‘Madama Butterfly’
9:55 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9
Anthony Minghella’s vividly cinematic staging returns to cinemas, featuring soprano Hui He in the title role. Pier Giorgio Morandi conducts one of opera’s most beautiful and heartbreaking scores, with a cast that includes tenor Piero Pretti as Pinkerton, baritone Paulo Szot as Sharpless, and mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong as Suzuki.
Adults $23, seniors $21, students (with ID) $19, ages 12 and under $17. Lincoln members receive $2 off all price levels.
Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour film
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13
Following the hugely successful release of Shakira’s album “El Dorado” — which eventually earned her a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Vocal Album and a Latin Grammy for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album — she returned to the world stage with her most celebrated show yet, performing recent smashes such as “Chantaje” and “La Bicicleta” as well as hits from her 20-year repertoire including “Hips Don’t Lie”, ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” and “Estoy Aqui.”
“Shakira In Concert” relives the larger-than-life show on the big screen and, through documentary footage and Shakira’s own words, highlights what it took to bring the career-highlight show to 22 countries and nearly a million fans, following the drama of having to postpone the entire tour due to a vocal cord injury.
$12 general public; $10 members. Special screening; no film passes.
– The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.