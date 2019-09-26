NT Live: ‘Fleabag’
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26
The award-winning one-woman show that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series “Fleabag” will be broadcast live from London’s West End.
Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and directed by Vicky Jones, “Fleabag” is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life.
$18 adults, $16 seniors, $14 students and children. Lincoln members receive $2 off.
‘Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice’
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 27-28
5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29
7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” is a musical biography of one of the most successful and versatile female singers of the 20th century — and one of the most successful recording artists of all time.
At the height of unprecedented success, Ronstadt turned away from pop music to explore a variety of musical styles, from American standards to country to classical operetta before circling back to her family roots with traditional Mexican canciones.
Today, Ronstadt has Parkinson’s disease and her singing voice has been silenced. But this biography tells Ronstadt’s story through her own words and music, and by such professional colleagues as Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne and Aaron Neville, among many others.
Rated PG-13. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.
NT Live: ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’
1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29
Featuring a Tony Award-winning performance from host of the “The Late Late Show,” James Corden, the hilarious West End and Broadway hit returns to cinemas.
Fired from his skiffle band, Francis Henshall becomes minder to Roscoe Crabbe, a small-time East End hood, now in Brighton to collect £6,000 from his fiancée’s dad. But Roscoe is really his sister Rachel posing as her own dead brother, who’s been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers.
Holed up at The Cricketers’ Arms, the permanently ravenous Francis spots the chance of an extra meal ticket and takes a second job with one Stanley Stubbers, who is hiding from the police and waiting to be re-united with Rachel. To prevent discovery, Francis must keep his two guvnors apart. Simple.
$18 adults, $16 seniors, $14 students and children. Lincoln members receive $2 off.
‘Roger Waters Us + Them’
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2
Roger Waters, co-founder, creative force and songwriter behind Pink Floyd, presents his highly anticipated film.
Filmed in Amsterdam on the European leg of his 2017–18 tour, which saw Waters perform to over 2 million people worldwide, the film features songs from his legendary Pink Floyd albums (“The Dark Side of the Moon,” “The Wall,” “Animals,” “Wish You Were Here”) and from his last album, “Is This The Life We Really Want?”
Not rated. $12 general, $10 members. Special screening, no passes.
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
