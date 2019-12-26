‘Downton Abbey’
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 27-28
5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29
7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30
The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance.
Rated PG. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.
NT Live: ‘Present Laughter’
1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29
As he prepares to embark on an overseas tour, star actor Garry Essendine’s colorful life is in danger of spiraling out of control. Engulfed by an escalating identity crisis as his many and various relationships compete for his attention, Garry’s few remaining days at home are a chaotic whirlwind of love, sex, panic and soul-searching.
Captured live from The Old Vic in London, “Present Laughter” is a giddy and modern reflection on fame, desire and loneliness.
$18 adults, $16 seniors, $14 students and children plus applicable fees. Lincoln members receive $2 off.
New Year’s Eve 2020: Blind Boys of Alabama
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31
$40-$70. Lincoln members receive $2 off. For more information, see page E3.
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
