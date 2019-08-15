‘Rocketman’
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 16-17
5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18
7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19
“Rocketman” follows the journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John.
The film stars Taron Egerton as Elton John, Jamie Bell as Elton’s longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as Elton’s first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton’s mother Sheila Farebrother.
Rated R. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.
‘Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019’
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21
Featuring “R40+,” this global fan event will give audiences a special look into some of the best performances from “R40 LIVE,” including songs such as “Closer to the Heart”, “Subdivisions”, “Tom Sawyer” and more, as well as unreleased backstage moments and candid footage left on the cutting room floor.
“R40+” also includes unseen sound-check performances of the fan favorite “Jacob’s Ladder”, exclusive new interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, violinist Jonathan Dinklage and more. Fans will get a glimpse into the madness and passion that went in to the making of Geddy Lee’s new book, “Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass,” featuring a new interview from the man himself.
Not rated. Advance tickets: $12 general; $10 members. No passes.
– The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
