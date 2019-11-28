‘The Nutcracker’
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30
“The Nutcracker” is a two-act ballet, originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The libretto is adapted from E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.”
Presented by Fidalgo Danceworks.
$18.
‘The Sound of Music’ sing-along
1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1
“The Sound of Music” sing-along is not just a chance to see the classic movie on the big screen; it’s a major audience participation event with subtitles for all the songs.
Hosts Don Wick and Sharyn Peterson will lead the audience through a vocal warm-up and give a comprehensive guide to the accompanying actions and use of the interactive funpack. Sing-a-long-a attenders have dressed up as anything and everything represented in the classic film.
Rated G. $20 adults, $15 for seniors, students and children. Lincoln members, Children’s Museum of Skagit County members and groups of 10 or more receive a $2 discount.
‘Fantastic Fungi’
6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1
7:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 2-4
“Fantastic Fungi,” directed by Louie Schwartzberg, is a consciousness-shifting film that takes the viewer on an immersive journey through time and scale into the magical earth beneath our feet, an underground network that can heal and save our planet.
Through the eyes of renowned scientists and mycologists like Paul Stamets, best-selling authors Michael Pollan, Eugenia Bone, Andrew Weil and others, the viewer becomes aware of the beauty, intelligence and solutions the fungi kingdom offer us in response to some of our most pressing medical, therapeutic and environmental challenges.
Not rated. General $10.50; seniors, students and active military $9.50; ages 12 and under $8. Sunday bargain prices: general $9; ages 12 and under $7.50. Lincoln members receive a $2 discount.
