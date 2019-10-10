‘Far From the Tree’
6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10
“Far From the Tree” follows families meeting extraordinary challenges through love, empathy, and understanding. This life-affirming documentary encourages us to cherish loved ones for all they are, not who they might have been. Based on Andrew Solomon’s award-winning, critically acclaimed, New York Times bestselling non-fiction book “Far From the Tree: Parents, Children and the Search for Identity.”
Arrive early (6 p.m.) to enjoy the music and musings of Dean Snider, the CEO of Skagit Valley Family YMCA.
Not rated; free admission.
Wild and Scenic Film Festival
7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11
The Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group (SFEG) brings the Wild & Scenic Film Festival back to the Lincoln. This evening of short films will kick off with a reception starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Art Bar featuring music, beer, wine, and desserts followed by the film showing at 7:30 pm.
$15 or $25 (includes a half-price SFEG membership) plus applicable fees. All tickets include a free raffle ticket.
The MET Live in HD: ‘Turandot’
9:55 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12
Franco Zeffirelli’s spectacular production returns to cinemas, with Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met’s Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, conducting his first Puccini opera with the company. Powerhouse soprano Christine Goerke takes on the icy title princess, alongside tenor Yusif Eyvazov as the unknown prince vying for her love.
Tenor Yusif Eyvazov reprises Calàf, the role in which he made his Met debut in 2015. The cast for Turandot also includes soprano Christine Goerke in the title role; soprano Eleonora Buratto and as Liù; and bass-baritone James Morris as Timur. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts.
Adults $23, seniors $21, students (with I.D.) and $19, children (12 and under) $17, plus applicable fees. Members receive $2 off all price levels. Full-season subscribers receive an additional 10% discount.
Eric Heatherly/Chris Eger Band: Burnin’ in Mount Vernon III
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12
Nashville recording artist Eric Heatherly returns to the Lincoln to perform with local favorites The Chris Eger Band. For more information, see page E3.
$80 VIP (1st 4 rows); $30 1st section; $25 2nd section. Tickets will be $5 more at the door. VIP packages include: Preferred seating, doors open early (6 p.m.), entry to the “Burnin’ in Mount Vernon” pre-function party/hor d’oeuvres in the green room, VIP exclusive raffles, meet & greet with the players and more.
