‘Finding Home: A Foster Youth Story’7 p.m. Thursday, March 12The documentary centers on four foster youths preparing for life outside the foster care system. Summer, 17 and transgender, yearns to be adopted. Glorianna, 19 and an artist, struggles to live on her own after spending 12 years in a residential care facility. Jaloni and Kalonji, 18-year-old twins, grew up in poverty, but become star athletes and scholars with the help of two loving adults.
This community event will include a Q & A with Laurie Parker, one of the film’s co-producers, as well as information from a few local organizations involved with foster care.
The event is co-presented by the Lincoln Theatre and Underground Writing, a literature-based creative writing program serving migrant, incarcerated, recovery, and other at-risk communities in northern Washington through literacy and personal transformation. undergroundwriting.org.
Free or by donation.
‘Parasite’7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 13-14Experience Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning film in its new black and white release, as he brings his work home to Korea in this pitch-black modern fairytale.
Meet the park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth; and the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity.
Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks.
The social satire thriller walked away with four trophies at the Academy Awards and made Oscar history as the first South Korean film to be nominated for (and win) an Academy Award and the first non-English language film to win Best Picture, as well as the first non-English language film to win both Best Picture and Best Director.
Rated R. $11 general; $10 seniors, students, and active military; $8.50 children 12 and under.
The MET Live in HD: ‘Der Fliegende Holländer’9:55 a.m. Saturday, March 14Evgeny Nikitin is the mysterious seafarer searching for salvation. Director François Girard returns to stage Wagner’s eerie early masterwork. Valery Gergiev conducts.
Adult $23, senior $21, student (with I.D.) and $19, child (12 and under) $17, plus applicable fees. Lincoln members receive $2 off all price levels.
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.