Downtown trick or treat
3:30-5:30 p.m. today, Oct. 31
This is an annual, must-attend event for Skagit County families. First Street closes to traffic between Division and Kincaid streets to make way for families to celebrate Halloween in a safe, welcoming environment. Local businesses share in the fun with treats and goodies for your kiddos. And don’t miss the Halloween costume contest at the Lincoln Theatre immediately following trick-or-treating.
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
8 p.m. today, Oct. 31
Fasten your garter belt and come up to the lab to see what’s on the slab! The ultimate 1975 camp classic returns to the Lincoln for the theater’s annual Halloween show.
For 44 years, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” has delighted audiences and terrified parents. You all know the story — a loving couple, a few lost monsters and a sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania sing and dance through a sloppy salute to horror movies and sexual liberation. Bring your sense of humor ... and some toast (unbuttered of course).
Rocky Horror prop bags full of goodies, courtesy of Tri-Dee Arts, will be available for $5 and include everything you’ll need to participate ... except the aforementioned toast. (B.Y.O.T.)
Rated R. $12, $10 for Lincoln members and groups of 10 or more, plus applicable fees. Special screening; no passes.
‘Matilda the Musical’
7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1
2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
META Performing Arts’ production of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her destiny.
The Tony Award-winning musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. “Matilda” has won 47 international awards.
$18, $22.50 and $28.
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.