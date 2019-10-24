‘Matilda the Musical’
7:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 24-26
2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27
META Performing Arts’ production of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.
The Tony Award-winning musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. “Matilda” has won 47 international awards.
$18, $22.50 and $28.
The MET Live in HD: ‘Manon’
9:55 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26
Massenet’s tale of passion, excess and their consequences stars rising soprano Lisette Oropesa in the title role. Tenor Michael Fabiano is her ardent admirer, Chevalier des Grieux, with Maurizio Benini conducting Laurent Pelly’s enchanting production.
Adults $23, seniors $21, students (with I.D.) and $19, child (12 and under) $17. Lincoln members receive $2 off all price levels.
‘The Hate U Give’
3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26
Starr Carter is constantly switching between two worlds — the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the wealthy, mostly white prep school that she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is soon shattered when she witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right.
Rated PG-13, free admission.
MVHS Jazz & Mariachi Night
7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30
These jazz bands are part of the nationally known Fine Arts department at Mount Vernon High School. Musicians of all levels are given the opportunity to learn, play, perform and compete at local venues and festivals. The event will feature the music of Sammy Nestico, Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Marvin Fisher, Count Basie and more.
Free admission, donations appreciated.
– The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
