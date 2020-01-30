"JoJo Rabbit"

Taika Waititi (left) and Roman Griffin Davis star in “Jojo Rabbit.”

 Kimberley French / 20th Century Fox Film Corp.

‘Pray the Gay Away’ viewing party

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30

A free screening open to the public of the Theater Arts Guild production that was performed at the Lincoln in the fall.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a short presentation and video starting at 7 p.m. Front-section seating held for PTGA cast and crew with over 350 additional seats available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis.

‘JoJo Rabbit’

7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1

5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2

7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3

Writer-director Taika Waititi brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, “JoJo Rabbit,” a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.

Rated PG-13. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.

The MET Live in HD: ‘Porgy and Bess’

9:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1

The Gershwins’ modern American masterpiece has its first Met performances in almost three decades, starring bass-baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue in the title roles.

Adults $23, senior $21, students (with I.D.) $19, child (12 and under) $17. Lincoln members receive $2 off.

— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.

