”Pray the Gay Away”
7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 14-16
2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17
“Pray the Gay Away, presented by Theater Arts Guild,” takes place in 1980 Minnetonka, Minnesota, and shows the collision course of two boys being subjected to the controversial practice of gay conversion therapy, the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod statement that “homosexual behavior is intrinsically sinful,” a Youth Pride LGBTQ support group fighting for human rights, and the local community caught in the middle.
For his fourth full-length musical, Conrad Askland, former music director of Cirque du Soleil and “Rock of Ages,” has trained his satirical missile system on the cultural, political and theological forces that surround the world of gay conversion therapy and the “pray away the gay” movement.
Self-rated at PG-13 for mature themes and highly emotional content.
$13-24.
NT Live: ‘Hansard’
1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16
See two-time Olivier Award winners Lindsay Duncan (“Birdman,” “About Time”) and Alex Jennings (“The Lady in the Van,” “The Queen”) in this new play by Simon Wood, broadcast live from the National Theatre in London.
It’s a summer’s morning in 1988 and Tory politician Robin Hesketh has returned home to the idyllic Cotswold house he shares with his wife of 30 years, Diana. But all is not as blissful as it seems. Diana has a stinking hangover, a fox is destroying the garden, and secrets are being dug up all over the place. As the day draws on, what starts as gentle ribbing and the familiar rhythms of marital scrapping quickly turns to bloodsport.
$18 adults, $16 seniors, $14 students and children. Lincoln members receive $2 off.
Rodney Crowell
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19
With more than 40 years of American roots music under his belt, Texas native Rodney Crowell is a two-time Grammy Award winner with five No. 1 hits. With strong roots in country music, Crowell has written chart-topping hits for the likes of Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban and more.
A member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Crowell is also the author of the acclaimed memoir “Chinaberry Sidewalks.” Crowell was honored with ASCAP’s prestigious Founder’s Award in 2017, and that same year released the album “Close Ties,” which spawned another Grammy nomination for “It Ain’t Over Yet” with Rosanne Cash and John Paul White in the category of Best Americana Song.
$29-$44. Lincoln members receive $2 off.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.