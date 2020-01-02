‘Harriet’
7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3
5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5
7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6
Based on the life of an iconic American freedom fighter, “Harriet” tells the tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
Starring Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Janelle Monàe.
Rated PG-13. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.
Gimme Shelter: A Solidarity Shindig
4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4
Come mingle and enjoy a night of musical fun, treats and local art. The event benefits Madre Assunta Shelter for Women and Children, and Al Otro Lado Legal Services in Tijuana, Mexico. Musical guests include:
5:30 p.m.: Los Solecitos, Mexican folk dance.
7:15 p.m.: Nick Vigarino, veteran blues slide guitar player.
8:30 p.m.: Sky Colony, Americana/folk ensemble.
Hosted by Seattle DJ John Maynard.
$20; VIP tickets in the first two rows $35.
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
