‘Fame, the Musical’
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 21-22
2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26
META Performing Arts presents the timeless, vibrant highs and lows of the final class of New York City’s High School for the Performing Arts from their first year in 1980 to their graduation in 1984.
$19, $22.50, $28.
For more information, see page E3.
MVHS Jazz & Mariachi Night
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27
These bands are part of the nationally known Fine Arts department at Mount Vernon High School. Enjoy the music of Sammy Nestico, Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Marvin Fisher, Count Basie and more.
Admission by donation; money collected will support the music boosters of all the participating schools.
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
