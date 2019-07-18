‘The Dead Don’t Die’
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 19-20
5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21
7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22
The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves. Stars Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat and Tom Waits.
Rated R. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.