Danny Glover (from left), Bill Murray and Adam Driver star in “The Dead Don’t Die.”

 Animal Kingdom

‘The Dead Don’t Die’

7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 19-20

5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21

7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22

The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves. Stars Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat and Tom Waits.

Rated R. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.

— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.

