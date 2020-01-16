Keola Beamer & Jeff Peterson
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16
One is a Hawaiian legend who has stretched the boundaries of slack key guitar music while remaining true to the soul of its deeply Hawaiian roots. The other is a rising star of the next generation of slack key players, who uses the style’s open tunings to explore multiple genres with ease and flair.
They are joined by dancer Moanalani Beamer, who brings hula and Hawaiian chants to the stage, and adds musical texture with ancient Hawaiian instruments.
$25, $29, $35, $39. Lincoln members receive $2 off.
‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 17-18
5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19
7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20
Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” a story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.
Rated PG. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.
NT Live: All My Sons
1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19
Broadcast live from The Old Vic in London, Academy Award winner Sally Field (“Steel Magnolias,” “Brothers & Sisters”) and Bill Pullman (“The Sinner,” “Independence Day”) star in Arthur Miller’s blistering drama “All My Sons.”
America, 1947. Despite hard choices and even harder knocks, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story. They have built a home, raised two sons and established a thriving business.
But nothing lasts forever and their contented lives, already shadowed by the loss of their eldest boy to war, are about to shatter. With the return of a figure from the past, long-buried truths are forced to the surface and the price of their American dream is laid bare.
$18 adults, $16 seniors, $14 students. Lincoln members receive $2 off.
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.a
