Handel’s ‘Messiah’
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5
Presented by the Lynden Choral Society, accompanied by the Starry Night Orchestra.
In the orchestra world, George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” is an annual Christmas tradition. The Messiah oratorio premiered in 1742 when the German-born Handel was the preeminent composer in his adopted home of the United Kingdom. Handel’s name drew such a crowd that audience members were advised to leave their hoop skirts and swords at home for fear of overcrowding at the Messiah’s Dublin premiere.
$25 general admission; $23 senior/student; children 13 and under are free with an accompanying adult.
Tingstad and Rumbel
7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6
For 34 years, Grammy Award-winning artists Eric Tingstad and Nancy Rumbel have performed and recorded music together. Their holiday performances feature a blending of Americana fingerstyle guitar, double reeds and ocarina.
The two began their collaboration in 1985. Their debut album,”The Gift,” an acoustic Christmas collection, quickly became a holiday classic. In 1998 their album “American Acoustic” was honored as “Acoustic Instrumental Album of the Year” and spent 10 weeks on the Billboard radio charts.
$17, $21, 25 and $29. Lincoln members receive $2 off.
Walter Trout Band
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7
For more information, see page E3.
$24, $29, $34 and $39. Lincoln members receive $2 off.
‘Jack Frost’
3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8
“Jack Frost” is the tale of a man who’s trying to be a father, a husband, a breadwinner, and he’s trying to do what he loves to do. Ultimately he realizes that if you don’t pay attention to the people dearest in your life — your family — you could lose it all.
Jack, an often-traveling blues musician, has spent little time with his son. He dies in a car accident and then realizes his mortal life mistake of not being there for his son. Then Jack “came to life one day” as a snowman to repair his lost time.
Stay after the film for the Old Fashioned Christmas Parade and tree lighting at 5 p.m. in downtown Mount Vernon.
Rated PG. Free admission.
– The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.