Los Lobos – 45th Anniversary Tour
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4
The band will play a date on its 45th Anniversary Tour at the Lincoln, with an acoustic set followed by an electric set. For details, see Page E3.
The show is sold out.
Jazz Forest featuring special guest Doug Webb
7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5
Jazz Forest is led by veteran Hollywood TV and film composer Ron Jones. His work scoring many of the most popular TV series such as “Star Trek: TNG,” “Family Guy,” “American Dad” and many more are heard around the world daily.
Jones formed Jazz Forest as a way to bring high-energy, professionally performed and produced music to Northwest audiences. The band plays an eclectic mix of new compositions and arrangements that have deep roots in tradition while exploring the best of today’s sounds.
The concert will feature guest artist Doug Webb on tenor sax. His credits include hundreds of recordings as well many more TV and film soundtracks. He has performed with such greats as Horace Silver, Freddie Hubbard, Carly Simon, Art Garfunkel and Queen Latifah. Webb is the featured soloist on the motion picture soundtracks of Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” and “Gran Torino.”
The 17-piece A’Town Big Band from Anacortes will open. $20 general; $15 students.
Manhattan Short Film Festival
5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6
The 10 Manhattan Short finalists hail from seven countries with films from France, Iran, Canada, Germany and Finland alongside two films from the U.S. and three from the United Kingdom. There were 1,250 submissions from 70 countries.
This year’s final 10 represents a wide range of film genres that include intimate dramas, spine-tingling suspense, and hilarious comedies, as well as genre surprises like a pair of science fiction films and one that focuses on tennis.
The 10 finalists are: “Nefta Football Club” (France), “Debris” (U.S.), “Driving Lessons” (Iran), “Tipped” (Canada), “Sylvia” (United Kingdom), “The Match” (Finland), “This Time Away” (UK), “Malou” (Germany), “A Family Affair” (UK), “At The End of the World.” (U.S.).
General admission $10.50; seniors, students and active military $9.50; ages 12 and under $8.
Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: S&M2
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9
“S&M2” is a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Metallica’s ground-breaking S&M concerts and album recorded with the San Francisco Symphony. See them once again perform with the symphony as legendary conductor Michael Tilson Thomas leads a portion of the show, kicking off his final season in San Francisco. Recorded live on Sept. 6 and 8.
$12 general; $10 members. No passes.
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.