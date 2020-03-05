‘Fame, the Musical’
7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 5-7
META Performing Arts presents the vibrant highs and lows of the final class of New York City’s High School for the Performing Arts from their first year in 1980 to their graduation in 1984. It tells the story of several of the students, depicting their struggles, triumphs and tempestuous relationships.
$19, $22.50, $28.
International Guitar Night 20th Anniversary Tour
7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8
The IGN 20th Anniversary Winter tour includes Mike Dawes, Cenk Erdoğan, Olli Soikkeli and Jim Kimo West.
Each year, International Guitar Night’s founder Brian Gore invites a new cast of guitar luminaries from throughout the world for special concert tours of North America highlighting the diversity of the acoustic guitar.
For this special Anniversary Tour, Gore has put together his most eclectic lineup yet: Guest host Mike Dawes (England), with his incredible two-hand contemporary style, is joined by fretless guitarist Cenk Erdoğan from Turkey; electrifying jazz virtuoso Olli Soikkeli from Finland; slack key master Jim Kimo West of Hawaii.
$39 1st Section; $34 2nd Section; $29 3rd Section; $24 4th Section plus applicable fees. Members receive $2 off.
‘1917’
7:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, March 9-11
Last month, “1917” took home three Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography. It also won Best Motion Picture — Drama and Best Director at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, and at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards won a leading seven awards, including Best Film and Best Direction. It also won the Producers Guild of America Award for Best Theatrical Motion Picture, and director Sam Mendes won the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directing — Feature Film.
At the height of the World War I, two young British soldiers, Schofield and Blake, are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers, with Blake’s own brother among them.
Directed Sam Mendes; starring George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong (II), Andrew Scott, Richard Madden and Claire Duburcq.
Rated PG. $11 general; $10 seniors, students, and active military; $8.50 children 12 and under.
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.