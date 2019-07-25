‘Pavarotti’
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 26-27
5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28
7:30 p.m. Monday, July 29
From the filmmaking team behind the highly acclaimed documentary “The Beatles: Eight Days A Week — The Touring Years,” “Pavarotti” is a riveting film that lifts the curtain on the icon who brought opera to the people.
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard puts audiences front-row center for an exploration of the legendary Luciano Pavarotti.
Rated PG-13. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.
NT Live: ‘The Lehman Trilogy’
1 p.m. Sunday, July 28
The story of a family and a company that changed the world, told in three parts.
Academy Award winner Sam Mendes (“Skyfall,” “The Ferryman”) directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles who play the Lehman Brothers, their sons and grandsons.
On a cold September morning in 1844 a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside. Dreaming of a new life in the new world, he is joined by his two brothers and an American epic begins.
Some 163 years later, the firm they establish — Lehman Brothers — spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, and triggers the largest financial crisis in history.
$18 adults, $16 seniors, $14 students.
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
