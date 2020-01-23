‘Parasite’
7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24
5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26
7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27
Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks.
Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks.
Rated R. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.
Paula Poundstone
8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25
Poundstone is a humorist, author and comedian known for her clever, observational humor and spontaneous wit. When she isn’t collecting hotel soaps while on tour or panel-ing on NPR’s No. 1 show, “Wait, Wait...Don’t Tell Me!,” Poundstone hosts the popular Maximum Fun podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.”
$39, $49, $59, $69. Lincoln members receive $2 off.
For more information, see page E3.
‘Kilroy Was Here’
6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 28-29
“Kilroy Was Here” is an American symbol that became popular during World War II, typically seen in graffiti on walls and floors of places U.S.A. servicemen visited, letting everyone know that America was here. Its origin is debated, but the phrase and the distinctive accompanying doodle became associated with GIs in the 1940s: a bald-headed man depicted as having a few hairs with a prominent nose peeking over a wall with his fingers clutching the wall. The score includes 1940s hits with classic Andrews Sisters-style harmony, as well as patriotic songs.
Free admission.
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.a
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.