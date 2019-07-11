‘Late Night’
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 12-13
5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14
7:30 p.m. Monday, July 15
Katherine Newbury (Emma Thompson) is a pioneer and legendary host on the late-night talk-show circuit. When she’s accused of being a “woman who hates women,” she puts affirmative action on the to-do list, and — presto! — Molly (Mindy Kaling) is hired as the one woman in Katherine’s all-male writers’ room.
But Molly might be too little too late, as the formidable Katherine also faces the reality of low ratings and a network that wants to replace her. Wanting to prove she’s not merely a diversity hire who’s disrupting the comfort of the brotherhood, Molly is determined to help Katherine revitalize her show and career — and possibly effect even bigger change at the same time.
Rated R. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.
NT Live: ‘Hamlet’
1 p.m. Sunday, July 14
Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (BBC’s “Sherlock,” “The Imitation Game,” “Frankenstein” at the National Theatre) takes on the title role of Shakespeare’s great tragedy.
As a country arms itself for war, a family tears itself apart. Forced to avenge his father’s death but paralysed by the task ahead, Hamlet rages against the impossibility of his predicament, threatening both his sanity and the security of the state.
$18 adults, $16 seniors, $14 students and children.
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
