‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20

2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

The Peterson Conservatory presents “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” an opera in one act by Gian-Carlo Menotti featuring the Starry Night Chamber Orchestra and directed by Sharyn Peterson.

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” was commissioned by NBC and first performed by the NBC Opera Theatre on Dec. 24, 1951, in New York City, where it was broadcast live on television as the debut production of the Hallmark Hall of Fame. It was the first opera specifically composed for television in America.

The story: A young boy lame at birth, and his widowed mother, living in abject poverty in the Middle East, are visited by the Magi on their journey to the newborn Christ child.

$25 adults; $15 ages 16 and under; $60 immediate family rate (limit four).

— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.

