Eric Johnson Classics: Present and Past
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9
Guitarist Eric Johnson has been traveling on a prolific odyssey over the course of more than four decades. Along the way, his creations have encompassed a repertoire that cross-pollinate genres including include rock, blues, jazz, fusion, soul, folk, new age, classical and country.
His star rose rapidly starting in the mid-1980s, when his staggering technique and soulful approach earned him worldwide acclaim and the adoration of guitar players in every corner of the musical world.
$24, $29, $34 and $39. Lincoln members receive a $2 discount.
‘Judy’
7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10
5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12
7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13
Winter 1968, and showbiz legend Judy Garland (played by Renée Zellweger,) arrives in London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in “The Wizard of Oz,” but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown.
As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. The film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the pizzazz of “the world’s greatest entertainer.”
Rated PG-13. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.
The MET Live in HD: ‘Wozzeck’
9:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11
Berg’s 20th-century shocker stars baritone Peter Mattei in the title role, with music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium and soprano Elza van den Heever as the long-suffering Marie.
Adult $23, senior $21, student (with I.D.) and $19, child (12 and under) $17. Lincoln members receive $2 off.
An Evening with Ross Mathews
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11
The Mount Vernon native turned successful comic, author and TV personality will debut a show based on his new book, “Name Drop.”
Mathews returns to his hometown for a stage presentation of his one-man show and more importantly to honor his mom, Gaye Mathews, and her health journey.
Proceeds from the show will benefit the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation’s $2 million capital campaign to help equip the Women’s Imaging Center, a partnership between Skagit Regional Health and Skagit Radiology.
The show is sold out. For ticket holders a limited number of $75 VIP Meet & Greet add-ons are available by calling 360-336-8955.
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.a
