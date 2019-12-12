The MET Live in HD: ‘The Magic Flute’
12:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
James Levine conducts an ensemble that includes tenor Matthew Polenzani, baritone Nathan Gunn, and bass René Pape in this abridged, English-language version of Mozart’s classic fable.
$17-23. Lincoln members receive $2 off.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
Frank Capra’s classic bittersweet comedy/drama features George Bailey (James Stewart), who wishes he had never been born, and an angel (Henry Travers) who is sent to Earth to make George’s wish come true. George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted, and how they would be different if he was never there.
Capra’s first production through his newly formed Liberty Films, “It’s a Wonderful Life” lost money in its original run, when it was perceived as a fairly downbeat view of small-town life. Only after it lapsed into the public domain in 1973 and became an Art House staple and a Christmastime TV perennial did it don the mantle of a holiday classic.
Cast includes James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Henry Travers, Beulah Bondi and Gloria Grahame.
Rated PG; free admission.
Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide
3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15
For many in the Northwest, it wouldn’t be the holidays without the harps, dulcimers and energetic Celtic sounds of acclaimed family ensemble Magical Strings, performing Celtic yuletide concerts for the 41st year.
Three generations of the Boulding family set the stage ablaze with the Tara Academy Irish Dancers, lively fiddling of Jocelyn Pettit, soulful songs with Dublin guitarist Colm MacCarthaigh, powerful vocals and singalongs led by Prescott Breeden, and dynamic percussionist Matt Jerrell. Philip and Pam’s Celtic harp and hammered dulcimer sing mysteries from their most recent sojourns in Ireland, augmented by cello, violin, whistles, accordion and concertina.
$17-26. Lincoln members receive $2 off.
– The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
