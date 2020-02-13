WinterStock 2020
7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
WinterStock, voted Best Skagit Music Festival 2018 by Cascadia Weekly readers, returns on Valentine’s Day with two of the Pacific Northwest’s finest bands: Kuinka and Sway Wild.
$25, $30 day of show. Lincoln members get $2 off.
For more information, see page E3.
There’s No Place Like a Home
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Theatre Artists for Social Action (TASA) presents “No Place Like Home: Myths, Truths, and Solutions about the Homeless Crisis in our Community.”
This play has been compiled from stories and interviews with local people who are homeless or have experienced homelessness. The genre is reader’s theater, as well as verbatim theater, as an effort is made to stick as closely as possible to the words of the person telling their story.
There will be a silent auction of artwork from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Lincoln Theatre lobby. All proceeds will benefit the Skagit Valley College Foundation Second Chance Garth H. Arneson Memorial Scholarship for a homeless person to attend college.
Following the presentation there will be a short panel discussion featuring experts in the field that offer practical guidelines and solutions.
Admission by donation.
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
