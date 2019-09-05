‘Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am’
7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6-7
5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8
7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9
This artful and intimate meditation on the legendary storyteller examines her life, her works and the powerful themes she has confronted throughout her literary career. Toni Morrison leads an assembly of her peers, critics and colleagues on an exploration of race, history, America and the human condition.
Directed by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders; cast includes Angela Davis, Hilton Als, Oprah Winfrey, Russell Banks and Toni Morrison.
Rated PG-13. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.
‘Margaret Atwood: Live in Cinemas’
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10
Fane Productions presents Margaret Atwood live on stage and in cinemas in celebration of the global publication of “The Testaments,” Atwood’s highly anticipated sequel to her seminal work, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Filmed live from the National Theatre in London, BBC journalist and New York Times bestselling author Samira Ahmed will interview Atwood about her remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to her handmaid story, 34 years later.
The event, presented in partnership with Equality Now, will include a number of special guests.
Women’s rights, female empowerment and resistance are at the core of Atwood’s story.
Costs are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and children plus applicable fees. Members receive $2 off.
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
