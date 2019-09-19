Lincoln Theatre Trivia Night fundraiser
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20
Come by yourself or bring a team of eight to compete against one another in friendly rounds of trivia at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. The evening will include dinner catered by Random Acts of Food, beverages and a silent auction.
$50 per person; $350 for a team of eight.
‘The Farewell’
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21
5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22
7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept 23
The film follows a Chinese family who, when they discover their beloved grandmother has only a short while left to live, decides to keep her in the dark and schedule an impromptu wedding to gather before she passes. Billi, feeling like a fish out of water in her home country, struggles with the family’s decision to hide the truth from her grandmother.
The cast lincludes Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Shuzhen Zhou, Lu Hong and Yongbo Jiang.
Rated PG. $10.50 general; $9.50 seniors, students and active military; $8 ages 12 and under. Sunday bargain prices: $9 general; $7.50 ages 12 and under.
NT Live: ‘Fleabag’
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26
See the award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series “Fleabag,” broadcast live to the Lincoln from London’s West End.
Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and directed by Vicky Jones, “Fleabag” is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life.
$18 adults, $16 seniors, $14 students and children. Lincoln members receive $2 off.
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
