Fly Fishing Film Tour 2020
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6
Each year anglers of all ages gather in big cities and small towns alike to soak up films from around the world, spin a few yarns amongst friends and dream about casts yet unmade.
With an emphasis on the people, places and fisheries that help make up the vast world of fly fishing, the 2020 F3T will take you from Alaska to Florida, South Dakota to French Polynesia, British Columbia to the coast of Australia and more.
$18 at the Lincoln Theatre box office or flyfilmtour.com. $16 tickets available in person at the Confluence Fly Shop, 2620 N. Harbor Loop Drive, Suite 9, Bellingham.
‘Knives Out’
7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7
7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10
Director Rian Johnson (“Brick,” “Looper,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie with his Oscar-nominated script in “Knives Out,” a modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect.
When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.
Cast features Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell.
Rated PG-13. $11 general; $10 seniors, students, and active military; $8.50 children 12 and under.
‘Into the Cosmos’
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8
The Pacific Northwest hip hop show will feature the following artists:
Julio Jimenez, aka Kazmoz: Born in Los Angeles but raised in the Northwest, Kazmoz’ main focus is to change the way people perceive reality in opening people’s minds. Kazmoz started writing music at 12, and at 15 he started to take it to a serious level to chase as a profession. The 20-year-old artist continues to experiment with new sounds and making his own genre in the near future.
Dank Zavala: An artist/producer from Mount Vernon.
$10.
Night at the Awards viewing party
5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9
Join the Lincoln for the live telecast of the 92nd annual Academy Awards. Enjoy exclusively themed cocktails crafted around Best Picture nominees by Valley Shine Distillery, photo booth, awards bingo, and more.
An annual film pass will be awarded to the patron who most accurately predicts the award winners.
VIP red carpet reception at 3:30 p.m.; general audience doors open at 4:30 p.m.; awards broadcast at 5 p.m.
Free for Lincoln members, $15 for nonmembers.
‘The Doors: Break On Thru — A Celebration Of Ray Manzarek’
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12
“The Doors: Break On Thru — A Celebration Of Ray Manzarek” is a hybrid concert and documentary capturing a 2016 performance in Los Angeles by surviving Doors members John Densmore and Robby Krieger to honor fellow Doors member Ray Manzarek, on what would have been his birthday on Feb. 12.
The Doors were born when Manzarek met Jim Morrison on Venice Beach in 1965. Manzarek became the beating heart of The Doors and the architect of their intoxicating keyboard sound.
The film also includes rare archival footage of the band, conversations with Morrison and Manzarek, and esteemed music journalist Ben Fong-Torres, as well as new interviews with Densmore and Krieger.
$12 general; $10 members plus applicable fees. Special screening, no passes.
— The Lincoln Theatre is located at 712 S. First St., downtown Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
