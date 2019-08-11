At local libraries

Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St.

￼ DIY Club, kindergarten to fifth grade. First Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.

￼ Middle school DIY Club, grades 6-8.

￼ Techwise Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon. Drop in with your mobile devices or laptops for hands-on help with downloading library e-books, audiobooks, movies, music and more; learning computer basics; trying new software or internet application; signing up for Microsoft IT Academy; and any other tech questions.

360-293-1910, ext. 21, or library.cityofanacortes.org.

Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.

￼ Play and Learn: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. An all-age story time focusing on the five early literacy skills: singing, talking, reading, playing and writing.

360-755-0760

Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley

￼ Adult Book Club, 5 p.m. fourth Tuesday.

￼ Woolley Writers Group (adults): 5 p.m. first Tuesday and 5 p.m. third Wednesday.

￼ English Conversation Club: 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

￼ Teen Anime Club: 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays.

￼ Teen Dungeons & Dragons: 5-8 p.m. Mondays.

￼ Teen Advisory Council of Students: 3-4 p.m. fourth Wednesday.

￼ Preschool Storytime: 11:15 a.m. Mondays.

￼ Baby & Me: 1 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

￼ Pokemon Club: 5-6 p.m. Mondays.

360-755-3985 or centralskagitlibrary.org.

Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St.

￼ Play & Learn: math, science and literacy activities for ages 2-6 and their caregiver, 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

n LEGO Building for all ages, 3-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays.

n Preschool Storytime for ages 3-5, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.

n Baby Storytime for birth through age 2, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

n Toddler Storytime for ages 2-3, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays.

n Travels with SKOOB for ages 6-8, 4:15 p.m. Thursdays. Explore a new destination each week through stories and art activities.

360-336-6209

Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St. N.W.

n Board Game Freeplay: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Games and snacks will be provided.

n Explore Summer Finale: Under the Night Sky: Monday, Aug. 26. Explore the solar system inside the Museum of Flight’s portable planetarium. Ages 6 and up. Limited space; preregistration required. Session 1: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Session 2: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Held at Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano, 9612 271st St. NW.

360-629-3132

Upper Skagit Library, 45770B Main St., Concrete

n Knit and Crochet with Sylvia: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays, in the conference room at the East County Resource Center.

n Drop-in Computer Tutoring: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month, for computers, smart phones, and tablets.

n Storytime: 11 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

upperskagit.lib.wa.us or 360-853-7939

More from this section

Load comments