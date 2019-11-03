LIBRARY BOOK GROUP: Mount Vernon City Library Lunchtime Book Group meets at 12:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the library, 315 Snoqualmie St. New readers welcome.
GENEALOGY ASSISTANCE: Skagit Valley Genealogical Society volunteers are available to assist the public with genealogy research from 10 a.m. to noon the first Saturday each month at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington. 360-757-6224, rootsproject@frontier.com or skagitvalleygenealogy.org.
At local libraries
Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St.
n DIY Club, for kids in kindergarten to 5th grade, each month they will make something different. First Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
n Middle school DIY Club, for grades 6-8. Try something new each month.
n Techwise Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon. Drop in with your mobile devices or laptops for hands-on help with downloading library e-books, audiobooks, movies, music and more; learning computer basics; trying new software or internet application; signing up for Microsoft IT Academy; and any other tech questions.
n Wednesday evening programs begin at 7 p.m., after regular library hours; no library services will be available. See website for complete schedule.
360-293-1910, ext. 21, or library.cityofanacortes.org.
Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
n Play and Learn: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. An all-age story time focusing on the five early literacy skills: singing, talking, reading, playing and writing.
360-755-0760
Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley
n Crafternoon: 1-4 p.m. third Fridays.
n Woolley Writers Group (adults): 5-6 p.m. third Wednesdays.
n Books on Tap: 6-8 p.m. first Mondays @ Woolley Market.
n Teen Anime Club: 4-5 p.m. Mondays.
n Teen Dungeons & Dragons: 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
n Teen Craft: 4-5 p.m. third Wednesdays.
n Pokemon Club: 5-6 p.m. Thursdays.
n Preschool Storytime: 11:15 a.m. Mondays.
n Baby & Me: 1 p.m.Tuesdays,10:30 a.m. Fridays.
360-755-3985 or centralskagitlibrary.org.
La Conner Regional Library, 614 Morris St.
360-466-3352
Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St.
n Drop-in Student Computer Lab: grades K-12, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Access websites and programs to help complete homework assignments or sharpen computer skills. Free.
n Play & Learn: math, science and literacy activities for ages 2-6 and their caregiver, 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
n LEGO Building for all ages, 3-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
n Preschool Storytime for ages 3-5, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
n Baby Storytime for birth through age 2, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
n Toddler Storytime for ages 2-3, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
n Travels with SKOOB for ages 6-8, 4:15 p.m. Thursdays. Explore a new destination each week through stories and art activities.
360-336-6209
Oak Harbor Library, 1000 S.E. Regatta Drive
360-675-5115
Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St. N.W.
360-629-3132
Upper Skagit Library, 45770B Main St., Concrete
n Knit and Crochet with Sylvia: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays, in the conference room at the East County Resource Center.
n Drop-in Computer Tutoring: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month, for computers, smart phones, and tablets.
n Storytime: 11 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month.
upperskagit.lib.wa.us or 360-853-7939
At Village Books: 1200 11th St., Bellingham. villagebooks.com.
