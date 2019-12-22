At local libraries

Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.

n Play and Learn: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. An all-age story time focusing on the five early literacy skills: singing, talking, reading, playing and writing.

n AniManga club: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., usually the second Monday of each month. Play games, eat snacks, listen to music, and watch videos. No registration required, ages 12-18.

360-755-0760

Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley

Crafternoon: 1 to 4 p.m. third Fridays.

Woolley Writers Group (adults): 5 to 6 p.m. third Wednesdays.

Books on Tap: 6 to 8 p.m. first Mondays at Woolley Market.

Teen Anime Club: 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays.

Teen Dungeons & Dragons: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Teen Craft: 4 to 5 p.m. third Wednesdays.

Pokemon Club: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Preschool Storytime: 11:15 a.m. Mondays.

Baby & Me: 1 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Fridays.

360-755-3985 or centralskagitlibrary.org.

Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St.

n Drop-in Student Computer Lab: grades K-12, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Access websites and programs to help complete homework assignments or sharpen computer skills. Free.

n Play & Learn: math, science and literacy activities for ages 2-6 and their caregiver, 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

n LEGO Building for all ages, 3 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.

n Preschool Storytime for ages 3-5, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.

n Baby Storytime for birth through age 2, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

n Toddler Storytime for ages 2-3, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays.

n Travels with SKOOB for ages 6-8, 4:15 p.m. Thursdays. Explore a new destination each week through stories and art activities.

360-336-6209

Upper Skagit Library, 45770B Main St., Concrete

n Knit and Crochet with Sylvia: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, conference room at the East County Resource Center.

n Drop-in Computer Tutoring: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month, for computers, smart phones and tablets.

n Storytime: 11 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

upperskagit.lib.wa.us or 360-853-7939

More from this section

Load comments