At local libraries
Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St.
n DIY Club, grades K-5, first Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
n Techwise Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon. Drop in with your mobile devices or laptops for hands-on help with downloading library e-books, audiobooks, movies, music and more; learning computer basics; trying new software or internet application; signing up for Microsoft IT Academy; and any other tech questions.
360-293-1910, ext. 21, or library.cityofanacortes.org.
Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
n Play and Learn: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. An all-age story time focusing on the five early literacy skills: singing, talking, reading, playing and writing.
360-755-0760
Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley
Crafternoon: 1 to 4 p.m. third Fridays.
Woolley Writers Group (adults): 5 to 6 p.m. third Wednesdays.
Books on Tap: 6 to 8 p.m. first Mondays at Woolley Market.
Teen Anime Club: 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays.
Teen Dungeons & Dragons: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Teen Craft: 4 to 5 p.m. third Wednesdays.
Pokemon Club: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
Preschool Storytime: 11:15 a.m. Mondays.
Baby & Me: 1 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Fridays.
360-755-3985 or centralskagitlibrary.org
Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St.
n Drop-in Student Computer Lab: grades K-12, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Access websites and programs to help complete homework assignments or sharpen computer skills. Free.
n Play & Learn: math, science and literacy activities for ages 2-6 and their caregiver, 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
n LEGO Building for all ages, 3 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
n Preschool Storytime for ages 3-5, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
n Baby Storytime for birth through age 2, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
n Toddler Storytime for ages 2-3, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
n Travels with SKOOB for ages 6-8, 4:15 p.m. Thursdays. Explore a new destination each week through stories and art activities.
360-336-6209
Upper Skagit Library, 45770B Main St., Concrete
n Knit and Crochet with Sylvia: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, conference room at the East County Resource Center.
n Drop-in Computer Tutoring: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month, for computers, smart phones and tablets.
n Storytime: 11 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month.
upperskagit.lib.wa.us or 360-853-7939.
