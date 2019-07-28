Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St.
n LEGOS: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 29. Ages 5-12.
n Family Storytime: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31. Ages 3 and up.
n Harry Potter Birthday Celebration: all day Wednesday, July 31.
n Anime Club: 3 p.m. Monday, July 29. Middle and high school students.
360-293-1910, ext. 21, or library.cityofanacortes.org.
Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
n Play and Learn: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. An all-age story time focusing on the five early literacy skills: singing, talking, reading, playing and writing.
360-755-0760
Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley updates
n Adult Book Club, 5 p.m. fourth Tuesday.
n Woolley Writers Group (adults): 5 p.m. first Tuesday and 5 p.m. third Wednesday.
n English Conversation Club: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
n Teen Anime Club: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays.
n Teen Dungeons & Dragons: 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays.
n Teen Advisory Council of Students: 3 to 4 p.m. fourth Wednesday.
n Preschool Storytime: 11:15 a.m. Mondays.
n Baby & Me: 1 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
n Kids’ Garden Club: 5 p.m. Tuesdays.
n Pokemon Club: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays.
360-755-3985 or centralskagitlibrary.org.
Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St.
n Play & Learn: math, science and literacy activities for ages 2-6 and their caregiver, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
n LEGO Building for all ages, 3 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
n Preschool Storytime for ages 3-5, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
n Baby Storytime for birth through age 2, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
n Toddler Storytime for ages 2-3, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
n Travels with SKOOB for ages 6-8, 4:15 p.m. Thursdays. Explore a new destination each week through stories and art activities.
360-336-6209
Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St. N.W.
n Explore Summer: Space Games!: 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 1.
n Ready Readers: Summer Baby and Me Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2. Playtime follows. Newborns through 18 months. Caregiver required.
n Origami Cool Zone: Star Lanterns, 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. All ages.
n Ready Readers: Summer Family Storytime, 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 7.
n Parachutes, Loopy Fliers, Whirly Gigs, Oh My!, 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
360-629-3132
Upper Skagit Library, 45770B Main St., Concrete
n Knit and Crochet with Sylvia: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, in the conference room at the East County Resource Center.
n Drop-in Computer Tutoring: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month, for computers, smart phones, and tablets.
n Storytime: 11 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month.
upperskagit.lib.wa.us or 360-853-7939
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.