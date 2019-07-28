Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St.

n LEGOS: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 29. Ages 5-12.

n Family Storytime: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31. Ages 3 and up.

n Harry Potter Birthday Celebration: all day Wednesday, July 31.

n Anime Club: 3 p.m. Monday, July 29. Middle and high school students.

360-293-1910, ext. 21, or library.cityofanacortes.org.

Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.

n Play and Learn: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. An all-age story time focusing on the five early literacy skills: singing, talking, reading, playing and writing.

360-755-0760

Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley updates

n Adult Book Club, 5 p.m. fourth Tuesday.

n Woolley Writers Group (adults): 5 p.m. first Tuesday and 5 p.m. third Wednesday.

n English Conversation Club: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

n Teen Anime Club: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays.

n Teen Dungeons & Dragons: 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays.

n Teen Advisory Council of Students: 3 to 4 p.m. fourth Wednesday.

n Preschool Storytime: 11:15 a.m. Mondays.

n Baby & Me: 1 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

n Kids’ Garden Club: 5 p.m. Tuesdays.

n Pokemon Club: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays.

360-755-3985 or centralskagitlibrary.org.

Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St.

n Play & Learn: math, science and literacy activities for ages 2-6 and their caregiver, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

n LEGO Building for all ages, 3 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.

n Preschool Storytime for ages 3-5, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.

n Baby Storytime for birth through age 2, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

n Toddler Storytime for ages 2-3, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays.

n Travels with SKOOB for ages 6-8, 4:15 p.m. Thursdays. Explore a new destination each week through stories and art activities.

360-336-6209

Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St. N.W.

n Explore Summer: Space Games!: 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 1.

n Ready Readers: Summer Baby and Me Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2. Playtime follows. Newborns through 18 months. Caregiver required.

n Origami Cool Zone: Star Lanterns, 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. All ages.

n Ready Readers: Summer Family Storytime, 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 7.

n Parachutes, Loopy Fliers, Whirly Gigs, Oh My!, 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.

360-629-3132

Upper Skagit Library, 45770B Main St., Concrete

n Knit and Crochet with Sylvia: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, in the conference room at the East County Resource Center.

n Drop-in Computer Tutoring: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month, for computers, smart phones, and tablets.

n Storytime: 11 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

upperskagit.lib.wa.us or 360-853-7939

