At local libraries

Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St.

n DIY Club, kindergarten to fifth grade. First Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.

n Techwise Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon. Drop in with your mobile devices or laptops for hands-on help with downloading library e-books, audiobooks, movies, music and more; learning computer basics; trying new software or internet application; signing up for Microsoft IT Academy; and any other tech questions.

n Wednesday evening programs begin at 7 p.m., after regular library hours; no library services will be available. See website for complete schedule.

360-293-1910, ext. 21, or library.cityofanacortes.org.

Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.

n Play and Learn: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. An all-age story time focusing on the five early literacy skills: singing, talking, reading, playing and writing.

360-755-0760

Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley

n Adult Book Club, 5 p.m. fourth Tuesday.

n Woolley Writers Group (adults): 5 p.m. first Tuesday and 5 p.m. third Wednesday.

n English Conversation Club: 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

n Teen Anime Club: 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays.

n Teen Dungeons & Dragons: 5-8 p.m. Mondays.

n Teen Advisory Council of Students: 3-4 p.m. fourth Wednesday.

n Preschool Storytime: 11:15 a.m. Mondays.

n Baby & Me: 1 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

n Pokemon Club: 5-6 p.m. Mondays.

360-755-3985 or centralskagitlibrary.org.

Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St.

n Play & Learn: math, science and literacy activities for ages 2-6 and their caregiver, 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

n LEGO Building for all ages, 3-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays.

n Preschool Storytime for ages 3-5, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.

n Baby Storytime for birth through age 2, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

n Toddler Storytime for ages 2-3, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays.

n Travels with SKOOB for ages 6-8, 4:15 p.m. Thursdays. Explore a new destination each week through stories and art activities.

360-336-6209

Upper Skagit Library, 45770B Main St., Concrete

n Knit and Crochet with Sylvia: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays, in the conference room at the East County Resource Center.

n Drop-in Computer Tutoring: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month, for computers, smart phones, and tablets.

n Storytime: 11 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

upperskagit.lib.wa.us or 360-853-7939

