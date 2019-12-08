"Shrek The Musical" 1

The Burlington-Edison High School Theatre Department presents “Shrek The Musical.”

 Craig Parrish / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School Theatre Department presents “Shrek The Musical,” with three final performances on Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 12-14, at the B-EHS cafetorium.

The production is guest-directed by Burlington-Edison graduates McKenzie and Joshua Sharpe, according to a news release.

Tickets, which are available only at the B-EHS Performing Arts Center doors 30 minutes before showtime, are $9 for adults, $6 for school district staff, students and military, and $27 for a family of four.

With book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori, the story is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation motion picture and the book by William Steig.

