BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School Theatre Department presents “Shrek The Musical,” with three final performances on Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 12-14, at the B-EHS cafetorium.
The production is guest-directed by Burlington-Edison graduates McKenzie and Joshua Sharpe, according to a news release.
Tickets, which are available only at the B-EHS Performing Arts Center doors 30 minutes before showtime, are $9 for adults, $6 for school district staff, students and military, and $27 for a family of four.
With book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori, the story is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation motion picture and the book by William Steig.
