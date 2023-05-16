The Stanwood-Camano School Board approved revised boundaries to balance the five elementary schools in the district last month. About 350 of the 2,025 elementary school students in the district will be affected once the boundaries are implemented for the 2023-24 school year.

All three of Stanwood’s elementary schools are closer to capacity than the two on Camano Island, according to a report from the district’s Capital Facility Advisory Committee. With unbalanced elementary schools, the district said kids will not have equitable access to instruction and support.


