The Stanwood-Camano School Board approved revised boundaries to balance the five elementary schools in the district last month. About 350 of the 2,025 elementary school students in the district will be affected once the boundaries are implemented for the 2023-24 school year.
All three of Stanwood’s elementary schools are closer to capacity than the two on Camano Island, according to a report from the district’s Capital Facility Advisory Committee. With unbalanced elementary schools, the district said kids will not have equitable access to instruction and support.
This revision was months in the making, as CFAC, composed of a mix of community members and district staff, has been analyzing elementary school attendance boundaries since October.
Boundary effects
Since the change was announced, some parents have been pushing back on the decision.
“This is going to affect a lot of kids very negatively,” said Erin Lavery-Mullins, mother of an Utsalady Elementary student.
Lavery-Mullins has worked as a mental health professional for about 20 years and feels the need to speak up for kids who might not have a say in the matter.
“Children are arguably the most vulnerable members of our population,” she said. “They're really struggling right now in our community, and someone needs to speak up for them.”
The Island County Department of Health’s 2021 Youth Survey cited school changes and family mobility as one of five school risk factors that may contribute to mental health problems. The survey included responses from about 2,803 Island County students, 263 of which were Stanwood-Camano sixth graders.
“The reality is we have a mental-health crisis and we can't keep saying it's not happening,” Lavery-Mullins said. “We need to actually take the time to read things and consider them and treat the children like an individual — and that, frankly, is not happening.”
If they are unhappy with a child’s placement, parents can submit an in-district transfer form to request their child stay at their current school or transfer to a different one than assigned.
Applications are only approved if they align with the requirements laid out in the district’s policies and procedures. Exceptions can be made for students whose parent is a district employee and the request is for their parent’s school, or if a transfer is needed to keep siblings together.
According to School District data, 14.7% of elementary school applications are currently being approved.
“The policy is in place to prevent uneven enrollment at district schools,” said Deputy Superintendent Ryan Ovenell in an email. “The recent boundary adjustments recommended by CFAC were built on the assumption that students would attend their assigned schools.”
Lavery-Mullins said she thinks the district needs to be more open to exceptions.
“I think it's kind of a no-brainer to me make some more exceptions,” she said. “But right now their attitude is ‘No,’ because making the buildings balanced is more important than protecting the welfare of the children.”
Balancing overcrowding with community need
According to a 2022 projections study prepared by Educational Data Solutions, the Stanwood-Camano School District should see substantial growth between now and 2031.
Enrollment is estimated to grow from only 4,500 students in October 2021 to somewhere between 5,400 and 6,000 students by 2030. With these projections, the overcrowding of elementary schools is likely to get worse, according to the study and district officials.
Though the district acknowledges there are always going to be pros and cons when revising the district lines, ultimately this transition will allow elementary students fair access to education and other resources, according to CFAC’s webpage.
At under-capacity schools, common areas are less crowded, easier to access and safer to monitor. At overcrowded schools, however, the webpage states that the wear and tear on buildings are expedited, repairs cost more and traffic congestion increases during drop-off and pick-up times.
In addition to reviewing in-district transfer requests, CFAC has placed a 60-minute bus ride limit for any student to their reassigned school.
“We recognize there will be adjustments that need to be made by families,” Ovenell said. “We encourage students and families to make use of school buses to mitigate hardships.”
A few of CFAC’s next projects will be reviewing potential building sites for another elementary school and crafting a campaign to seek voter approval for a bond to it.
This process, however, will take years, and CFAC’s webpage has reiterated that building a new school is not an immediate solution.
