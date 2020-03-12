Soften the Glare, the North Carolina-based trio that crosses more stylistic boundaries than should be allowed by law, sets a new artistic standard — again — with its new record “Glint.”
It’s nearly an hour of instrumental acrobatics that run the spectrum from slamming funk, two-beat country and atmospheric hard rock, but limiting the scope of Soften the Glare’s genius by assigning labels to the music is pointless.
The core of the band is Bon Lozaga (guitars), Ryan Martinie (bass guitar) and Mitch Hull (drums and percussion), joined by a myriad of guests and friends adding to the concoction with strings, horns and percussion.
It’s a given that great artists are going to steal; or, at the very least, borrow a bit from those who came before. There are hints of Bootsy Collins, Frank Zappa’s odd-metered soul (“Hedonic 7”), even a Allan Holdsworth-infused mambo (“The Adventures Of Ed F”) that slams on the brakes midway for a slap workout from Martinie.
“... And Her Cousin Too” straddles the line between slinky Parliament/Funkadelic chaos and soaring-melody arena rock, and “Because I Love You” is as tender as the name suggests.
Lozaga and Hull exhibit limitless chops and taste, but Martinie is the straw that stirs the drink.
A necessary backstory: Martinie first earned well-deserved notoriety as part of Mudvayne, the slamming metallic juggernaut that achieved notable success from about 2000-10.
The band was lumped — lazily — with other nu-metal acts of the time, but stood apart from the movement helmed by Korn and the Deftones by a couple of key factors.
One was the frequent use of unusual time signatures not often heard in such an environment, which resulted in more tension and aggressiveness in a genre that quickly went stale.
More importantly, Martinie was a near-revelation in terms of bass tone and technique. His sound was both funky and suitably thunderous, as he combined slapping, tapping and sliding in a completely original way.
Martinie continues to raise the bar for bassists with his work in Soften the Glare. It’s an animal that arrives with far less volume, but with an equal amount of toe-curling quality.
