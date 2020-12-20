Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon presents the Blind Boys of Alabama in a holiday livestream performance at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23. Tickets: $18 single, $25 group. lincolntheatre.org.
The Lincoln is hosting Popcorn Pop Up, selling popcorn, merchandise, snacks, and renting videos from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through the end of the holidays.
The Lincoln has numerous ongoing shows that can be viewed online, including music, opera and movies. Details at lincolntheatre.org.
n Kiwanis International will sell wild Pacific smoked salmon from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today in the AutoZone parking lot, 150 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington. The price is $20 and proceeds support the Burlington community.
n Skagit Animal Clinic is holding its Brittany Zika Memorial Pet Food and Need Drive until Dec. 31. Food, blankets, towels, leashes and other supplies are being collected during business hours at 881 S. Burlington Blvd. in Burlington.
n Christianson’s Nursery is holding an educational gardening video series this month called “Bare Root Season.” Highlighted are varieties that thrive in the Pacific Northwest. The series will demonstrate proven methods for successful planting and explain the science behind the adaptability that bare root plants have to a variety of different soils. Information: christiansonsnursery.com.
n The Lights of Christmas presents “A Drive-Thru Christmas” at Warm Beach Camp in Stanwood. It is open 5-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until Dec. 30. Online registration is required at thelightsofchristmas.com. $20-25.
n Gray Day Relics will host a decoupage class, which will go over methods and include all materials. The class will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at 18600 Main St. in Conway. Cost is $45. graydayrelics.com.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond, at AnacortesMusicProject.org.
n The Burlington Public Library is promoting “Give the Gift of Reading,” a giveaway of books for young readers until Dec. 31. Patrons need only to come by and window browse and make a selection over the phone, free of charge. Available during business hours. More information: 360-755-0760.
n The La Conner Chamber of Commerce will host author and photographer Paul Bannick for a virtual talk on the Snowy owl, as part of its La Conner Birding Showcase series. Bannick recently published “Snowy Owl: A Visual History.” The talk will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. Registration is free but limited to the first 100 sign-ups. facebook.com/events/805573336893197.
n Bellewood Farms & Distillery is hosting a holiday event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas. Santa will be available for masked family photos from 1 to 4 p.m. Hot toddies, cider, other treats and local gifts will be available for purchase. The farm is located at 6140 Guide Meridian Road in Bellingham.
n Sno-Isle Libraries events: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. sno-isle.org.
n Cancer Companions meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month via Zoom. The support group is for patients, caregivers and survivors. Visit www.cancer-companions.org/companion/westminster-presbyterian/ and submit an email address for an invitation.
n The Anacortes Public Library hosts weekly virtual events. Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
A digital dive-in is at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Visit the library’s website or Facebook page for more information.
An author read-aloud is at 9 a.m. every Friday. Visit the library Facebook page to watch. Zoom craft classes for kids are at 10 a.m. every Monday.
n The Camano Arts Association presents the Camano Studio Tour at camanoarts.org. With 19 artists taking part, the virtual tour offers a wide array of art media normally available on the tour — watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings; ceramics, wood furniture, blown glass, mixed media, fused glass, photography, pastels, and graphite drawings among others.
n The Burlington Public Library is expanding its online features and capabilities. For more information, visit burlingtonwa.gov/93/Library.
n Skagit Valley College: A variety of online information sessions are held through the college.
