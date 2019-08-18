Members of the Concrete Boys & Girls Club have had the opportunity this summer to spend time each week in the garden, planting vegetables and fruits, weeding, learning about nutrition and agriculture, and tasting their harvest, according to a news release.
Through the Concrete School District’s Farm to School program and the club’s Healthy Lifestyles program, club members have built and maintained the gardens right outside the club, with dedicated time each week during the summer to help their plants thrive.
For some, this was the first time they had sustained time growing plants and seeing firsthand the bounty of a good kale or carrot crop.
For more information, visit skagitclubs.org.
