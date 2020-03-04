Sometimes the most interesting musical performers are the ones that defy traditional labels,
The Paperboys are a prime example.
The Vancouver, B.C.-based band returns to the area for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at McIntyre Hall on the campus of Skagit Valley College.
The Paperboys make a welcome return, serving up a heady blend of country-folk Celtic-bluegrass-rock with a bit of traditional Mexican music thrown in for good measure, according to a news release.
Lead singer Tom Landa and the Paperboys are renowned for their energetic live performances, and create a buzz wherever they play, according to the release.
It is the only multicultural, multiethnic, multigenerational, multilingual, multiinstrumental, genre bending coed band you will hear today.
The high-energy group can be loosely described as folk rock, but there’s much more at work here.
According to their biography, for a quarter-century The Paperboys have been touring the world and lighting up stages with their freewheeling blend of influences from Celtic and bluegrass, to Mexican son jarocho, brass bands, and Canadian roots.
They have been called everything from Cajun slamgrass to worldbeat, they’ve received a Juno award (Canadian Grammy), plus two Juno nominations and two West Coast Music Awards, and have released nine albums.
