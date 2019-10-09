A potentially lethal pairing of outstanding blues guitarists makes a return engagement at the Lincoln Theatre this week.
Nashville guitarist Eric Heatherly joins local favorites the Chris Eger Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, for “Burnin’ in Mount Vernon III.”
A native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Heatherly had paid his dues playing nightly for meager tips at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge on Broadway in Nashville, according to a news release. Superstar chanteuse Shania Twain was sufficiently impressed to hire Heatherly to play lead guitar for her first world tour and to appear with her on the 1997 Country Music Association awards show.
His years of dedicated effort were rewarded with a major label deal with Mercury Records that included a cover of The Statler Brothers’ “Flowers on the Wall”, the first of three singles from his debut album “Swimming in Champagne.” His music found its way to radio and TV, showing up on CMT, “Austin City Limits” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Heatherly has won acclaim from countless fans and from entertainment notables such as guitar legends Duane Eddy and Tony Joe White, and Hollywood types including William Shatner and Robert Rodriguez, according to the release.
The Chris Eger Band is led by guitarist/vocalist Chris Eger, whose incendiary guitar work and tenor vocals lead a crack band that includes his father Randall Eger on bass guitar, drummer Mark Clark and keyboardist Rick Jiles.
One of the busiest bands in the area, the Chris Eger Band’s high-energy performances are always a crowd-pleasing romp.
Heatherly has been a longtime guitar hero to Chris since age 13, when Heatherly’s tour first came through the Northwest. In March of 2016, The CEB released the Nashville recorded “Show Me Where to Sign,” an album with Heatherly serving as producer.
“Eric changed my life when I saw him in concert at 13 years old,” Eger said. “From that point on, music was my passion and being an all-around exceptional artist was and is my goal.
“His versatile guitar playing, spot-on vocals, clever songwriting and a stage presence second to none are inspiring, to say the least! All these years later, working together and sharing the stage is a dream come true.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.